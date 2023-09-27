Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,033,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 9.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $47,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,491,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $107.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

