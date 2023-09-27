Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 230,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,219 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.13. 2,656,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901,617. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

