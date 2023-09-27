Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.