Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.1% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. 2,158,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $94.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average of $82.17.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

