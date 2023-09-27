Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 68.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,248 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $15,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,163 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 12,614.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,568,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,066 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $74,562,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,564.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 795,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after acquiring an additional 765,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4,097.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 472,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 461,710 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.66. 127,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,735. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $72.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

