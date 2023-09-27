Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,868,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 2.37% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $882,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.07. The company had a trading volume of 489,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,244. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

