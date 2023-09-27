Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,425,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $566,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock remained flat at $75.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 224,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,619. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

