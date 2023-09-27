Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.86.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

