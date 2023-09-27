Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

