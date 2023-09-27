Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,242 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $392.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,427,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,736. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.99. The firm has a market cap of $314.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

