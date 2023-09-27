Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $393.25. 878,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,286. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.99. The company has a market cap of $314.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

