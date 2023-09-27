Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $640,277.15 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 15% against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $18.70 million and approximately $640,277.15 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00034018 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026405 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00011267 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,503,973,515 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,973,513 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

