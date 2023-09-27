Vertcoin Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0423 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $7,448.55 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26,252.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00241542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.19 or 0.00861601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.98 or 0.00552239 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00058531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00119475 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 67,723,135 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.