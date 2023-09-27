Virtue Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Virtue Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,705 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $82,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $154.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $201.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,787.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

