Virtue Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Virtue Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,005,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB opened at $59.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $55.45 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

