Virtue Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total transaction of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $290.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The firm has a market cap of $102.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.