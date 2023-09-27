Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Wabash National by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wabash National by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

