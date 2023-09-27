Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Shares Gap Down to $22.15

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.15, but opened at $21.47. Wabash National shares last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 105,297 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WNC shares. DA Davidson lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Wabash National Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $975.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $686.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.71%.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $577,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,306,000 after purchasing an additional 52,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

