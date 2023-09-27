Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stake Lifted by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.1 %

WBA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. 612,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,498,225. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

