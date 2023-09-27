Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,390,136.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,173,884 shares of company stock worth $334,837,452 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WMT opened at $162.54 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.