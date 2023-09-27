Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $67.00. The company traded as high as $51.57 and last traded at $51.19, with a volume of 112502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.14%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.