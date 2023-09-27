Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Washington Federal Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.
About Washington Federal
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Federal
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.