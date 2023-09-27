Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Sunday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

About Washington Federal

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.