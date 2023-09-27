Wealth Effects LLC Grows Holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Ondas were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ondas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Ondas by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ondas by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 16,446 shares during the period. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ondas Trading Down 9.9 %

Ondas stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ondas ( NASDAQ:ONDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 820.03% and a negative return on equity of 87.37%. Research analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ondas from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

