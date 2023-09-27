Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 54.67%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

