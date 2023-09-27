Welch Group LLC Acquires 46,807 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 46,807 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 2.0% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.72. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Edward Jones cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Verizon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

