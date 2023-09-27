Welch Group LLC Cuts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Welch Group LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 3.4% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.13% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $59,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $231.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $237.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.69.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total value of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,930.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total value of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 3,300 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.14, for a total transaction of $746,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

