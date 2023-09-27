Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Welch Group LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 82.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 29,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 102.89%.

About Altria Group

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

