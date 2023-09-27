Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 183,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

