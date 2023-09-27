Welch Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Welch Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $76.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $81.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile



Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

