Welch Group LLC Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $105.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

