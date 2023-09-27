Welch Group LLC Has $4.57 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.82.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,430 shares of company stock valued at $7,735,251. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN opened at $310.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.92. The company has a market cap of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

