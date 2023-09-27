Welch Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.75 and its 200-day moving average is $286.84. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $200.80 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

