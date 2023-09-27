Welch Group LLC Has $5.89 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,108,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

