Welch Group LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $392.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.