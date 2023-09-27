Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $109.72 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.37.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

