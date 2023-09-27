Welch Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after buying an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,867,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,159,000 after acquiring an additional 159,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 857,371 shares of company stock worth $21,025,565,827. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $549.96 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $308.32 and a 1 year high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $528.62 and its 200 day moving average is $451.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

