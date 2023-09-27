Welch Group LLC Sells 318 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 69.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 155,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.4% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,459,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,505,000 after purchasing an additional 477,168 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

GILD opened at $75.53 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.