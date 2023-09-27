Welch Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.87.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

