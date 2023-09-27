Welch Group LLC Sells 40,118 Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Welch Group LLC lessened its holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,118 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter valued at $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDX. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AvidXchange news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, President Daniel Drees sold 20,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $228,688.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 492,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,390.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Praeger sold 59,562 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $598,002.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,917,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,572,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,272 shares of company stock worth $1,330,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $91.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. Research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

