Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $38.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $50.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.28 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.