Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 64,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
