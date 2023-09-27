Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 64,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

