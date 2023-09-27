Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 254,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HIO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. 64,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,123. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. This is a boost from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

