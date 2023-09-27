WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 991,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 525,217 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.30.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80.
WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
