WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 991,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 525,217 shares.The stock last traded at $64.16 and had previously closed at $64.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGRW. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 264.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 48.7% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 66,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

