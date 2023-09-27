World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 184,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 553,913 shares.The stock last traded at $22.61 and had previously closed at $22.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of World Kinect from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. 3M reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Kinect in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

World Kinect Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 30.27%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in World Kinect by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 17.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 12.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in World Kinect by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in World Kinect by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 234,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Kinect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.