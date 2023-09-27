World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE) is Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,682 shares during the quarter. World Wrestling Entertainment makes up about 6.2% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd owned about 0.31% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $25,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,882,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,587,000 after buying an additional 103,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,082,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,473,000 after buying an additional 20,673 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,789,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after buying an additional 210,614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,045,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,177,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,477,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded up $2.60 on Wednesday, reaching $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,642,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,620. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC has a 52 week low of $66.13 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, LLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

