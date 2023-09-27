Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Worthington Industries accounts for approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,175,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,311 shares of company stock worth $6,106,132 in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries Stock Up 3.3 %

Worthington Industries stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.92. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

