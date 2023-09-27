WPP (NYSE:WPP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WPP to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $813.33.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.97. WPP has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.9536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of WPP by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of WPP by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

