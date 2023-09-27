Wrapped HBAR Price Down 1.8% This Week (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.65 billion and approximately $137,273.22 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,358,054,754 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,358,054,754.056427 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.04928953 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $108,796.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

