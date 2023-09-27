WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.86. WW International shares last traded at $10.99, with a volume of 846,181 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WW. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get WW International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WW International

WW International Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $859.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.83.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $226.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.94 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in WW International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the first quarter worth $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WW International in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.