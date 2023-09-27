XYO One Day Trading Volume Hits $382,310.34 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $38.61 million and approximately $382,310.34 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00020621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014451 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,740.59 or 1.00028086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00287438 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $375,899.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.