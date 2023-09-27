ZEDXION Price Tops $1.00 (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 27th. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003730 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $84.20 billion and $1.66 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

